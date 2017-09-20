SC woman planned to kill her mother, burn down apartment, police say

Police say a Rock Hill woman planned to kill her mother and burn down her Iredell Street apartment Tuesday, after they found a handgun and gas canisters in her bedroom.
Police responded to a report at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound to the top of her head, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The report says the victim told police the incident happened in the residence. The woman and her daughter “were the only two inside the residence during the incident,” the report says.
The victim survived the shooting.
The victim’s daughter, identified by police as Patricia Garcia, 43, was barricaded inside her bedroom in the apartment, the report says.
A SWAT team was called and negotiated with Garcia to open the door, the report says.
Police found a handgun, one spent shell casing, a lighted candle and two full gas cans in the bedroom, the report says.
Receipts showed the gasoline and the gas cans were purchased about an hour and a half before police were called, the report says.
Garcia has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Garcia’s bond was denied Wednesday morning, according to The Herald’s news partner WSOC-TV.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
