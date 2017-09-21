8-year-old football players kneeled during the national anthem. Here’s how officials reacted

More Videos 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park Pause 0:35 Track of Hurricane Maria edges east 1:43 Florida family faces traffic delays fleeing Irma 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:42 Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 1:27 York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville 1:38 How Jake Bentley, Gamecocks aim to put Kentucky behind them Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Facebook via Latia Cole-Gooden

