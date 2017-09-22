File photo. (AP Photo/Jay Pickthorn)
State

Suspect human trafficking? Here’s a hotline you can call

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 11:51 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolinians suspicious of human trafficking can now visit a state website that features information and a hotline to call.

The website is sponsored by the S.C. Attorney General, and includes statistics and reports on human trafficking, and a map of victim or survivor services, according to a news release from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.

“Unfortunately, human trafficking takes place every day in our country, our state, and even in our neighborhoods,” Wilson said. “This new website will help raise awareness about the problem and help victims and survivors of this horrible crime.”

Wilson made human trafficking a priority of his office in 2014, after state legislators passed a law that strengthened the penalties against traffickers in South Carolina.

At the time, Wilson warned, “we are coming for you.”

S.C. Attorney General Office’s Human Trafficking website

humantrafficking.scag.gov

Hotline: 888-373-7888

Source: S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

