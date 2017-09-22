SC mother arrested in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby Pause

5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

2:29 Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

1:28 180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma

2:30 USC Hall of Fame biggest honor for Eric Norwood

2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why.

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

1:34 Watch Williams-Brice fill up for home football opener in 75 seconds

3:44 USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss