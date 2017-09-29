Emanuel AME pastor worries race relations are worsening

Rev. Eric Manning, senior pastor at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, said Thursday that race relations across the country have taken a step back, but faith and kindness can lead to progress again.
Manning was at the University of South Carolina Upstate on Thursday to talk about how race relations nationwide have changed since June 17, 2015, when nine African-American parishioners at his church were shot and killed by Dylan Roof.
“We may be regressing a little bit,” Manning said in an interview before Thursday’s event. “We need to rally around the key tenants of what Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘We may have arrived in different boats, but we’re all on the same ship.’”
A white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., was particularly disappointing to Manning. He said that event needs to become a focal point for creating more unity across the United States and the world.
“We must be able to stand up and say ‘No, we will not allow this to take place,’” he said. “It’s time for those who know better to stand up and say we won’t allow this to take place. We’re not going to go backwards, we’re going to move forward.”
Manning said he hopes the country can use the same strength, resolve and faith Charleston used after the shooting to address racial inequality.
“In that particular perspective, (the families of shooting victims) were able to draw in from their faith, their belief, to know once again that we should not respond in anger or hostility, but of course, with love,” he said. “I always refer to that as ‘15 minutes of God showing up.’”
Manning also discussed efforts by NFL players to draw more attention to racial injustice. The NFL has recently come under fire from President Donald Trump after scores of players sat or knelt during the National Anthem before games.
An avid Eagles fan and U.S. Army veteran, Manning said he understood players’ protests and supported their right to do so.
“A lot of NFL fans kind of want their players to protest in different ways, but they have that right,” he said. “It’s not to disrespect the flag. I myself served, and I’m not upset or bothered by them displaying it and taking a stand in that particular manner.”
Manning said he hoped everyone that heard him speak Thursday realized that the forces that divide aren’t as strong as the forces that unite. Hate groups and others try to use race to rip people apart, but faith and belief in kindness and justice can ensure people stay together, he said.
“We are stronger together. We can no longer be separated,” he said. “Two are better than one, and we are all in the same boat, we’re in the same ship. We have more that unites us than divides us.”
