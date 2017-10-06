Streaker tried to say 2 men stripped off his clothes and threw him on the field

As a half-naked man was being escorted off the field during the last Coastal Carolina football game, he allegedly told an officer “two black males stripped his clothes and threw him on the field,” an Horry County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.
Police arrested Brandon Carserino, 18, and charged him with breach of peace, according to the report.
A video shared on Twitter shows the officer apprehending Carserino at the Sept. 23 CCU football game after he allegedly attempted to go streaking on the field.
At the start of halftime, the officer noticed two CCU officials tackle Carserino who was “wearing nothing but a pair of red boxers and white shoes,” he noted in the report.
The officer then went up to Carserino, placed handcuffs on him and then escorted him off the playing field.
“While escorting him, the suspect advised me that two black males stripped his clothes and threw him on the field,” the officer said.
But Dean of Students Travis Overton said that’s not what happened.
According to the officer, Overton told him “he witnessed the suspect take his clothes off and jump on the playing field.”
Since Carserino was not a CCU student, Overton told the officer he would like him placed on a trespassing notice, the report states.
The officer told Carserino he was not allowed on any of CCU’s property and “if he did enter their property he would be charged with trespassing,” he said in the report.
