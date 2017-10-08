More Videos

State

Tornado reports pop up across South Carolina

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 04:27 PM

UPDATED October 08, 2017 07:35 PM

Showers and thunderstorms associated with moisture from Tropical Storm Nate could impact South Carolina’s weather into Sunday evening.

Several tornado warnings were issued Sunday afternoon, including one for northwestern Newberry County, where damage was reported.

The most reports of tornadoes were in the Upstate as nasty weather made its way into the Palmetto State. Tornado warnings were issued in Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Greenville, Pickens and Abbeville counties.

A warning means a tornado is either indicated via radar or has been spotted by the public.

“A band of thunderstorms will move through portions of GA/SC this afternoon generating a marginal risk of a brief tornado and damaging winds,” the National Weather Service tweeted before Sunday’s outbreak.

That risk is for the western half of the state and includes much of Lexington County and a portion of Richland County, according to a map tweeted by the Weather Service’s Columbia office.

The Columbia area officially has a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday night.

“Tonight Nate will continue moving northeastward and continue spreading rainfall across the region,” forecasters reported.

Nate made landfall Sunday in Mississippi as a hurricane, the first hurricane to make landfall in that state since Katrina in 2005.

The chance for wet weather continues into the week, with a 50 percent chance of rain daily in the Columbia area through Thursday. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s will continue until the end of the week, when low 80s will be the norm.

“A cold front will approach the area by Thursday followed by drier weather into next weekend,” according to the Weather Service.

