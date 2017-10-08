Tornado reports pop up across South Carolina

Showers and thunderstorms associated with moisture from Tropical Storm Nate could impact South Carolina’s weather into Sunday evening.
Several tornado warnings were issued Sunday afternoon, including one for northwestern Newberry County, where damage was reported.
The most reports of tornadoes were in the Upstate as nasty weather made its way into the Palmetto State. Tornado warnings were issued in Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Greenville, Pickens and Abbeville counties.
Severe threat map for the rest of the night. Tornado threat decreasing after dark. #WxCarolinas pic.twitter.com/mppN1KW1yf— Carolinas Weather (@WxCarolinas) October 8, 2017
Tornado damage reported in Newberry Co near Chappells. Roof of a home severely damaged/sheds demolished near Salter Rd and Hwy 39 apx 4:26pm— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 8, 2017
Here’s an earlier photo from I-26 at Exit 54 near Clinton. Definite lowering of a wall cloud, but no clear view of the tornado. Photo Credit: Mayson Donlon - Media Friends feel free to use with credit. pic.twitter.com/KwZqpG4zih— Chris Jackson (@ChrisJacksonSC) October 8, 2017
Reports coming in of "significant damage" in Laurens county South Carolina in Laurens. Due to a tornado #SCwx #Nate— James Sinko (@JamesSinko) October 8, 2017
2 supercells w/confirmed tors going strong through the SC upstate. Best radar structure and signatures I've seen in this part of the country pic.twitter.com/XzBix4VVm5— Thomas Winesett (@twineset) October 8, 2017
A warning means a tornado is either indicated via radar or has been spotted by the public.
“A band of thunderstorms will move through portions of GA/SC this afternoon generating a marginal risk of a brief tornado and damaging winds,” the National Weather Service tweeted before Sunday’s outbreak.
That risk is for the western half of the state and includes much of Lexington County and a portion of Richland County, according to a map tweeted by the Weather Service’s Columbia office.
The Columbia area officially has a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday night.
“Tonight Nate will continue moving northeastward and continue spreading rainfall across the region,” forecasters reported.
Nate made landfall Sunday in Mississippi as a hurricane, the first hurricane to make landfall in that state since Katrina in 2005.
The chance for wet weather continues into the week, with a 50 percent chance of rain daily in the Columbia area through Thursday. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s will continue until the end of the week, when low 80s will be the norm.
“A cold front will approach the area by Thursday followed by drier weather into next weekend,” according to the Weather Service.
