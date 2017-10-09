Natascha Angel King
Police looking for missing SC teen

October 09, 2017

Horry County police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from the Carolina Forest area. She was last seen on Thursday.

Natascha Angel King is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with HCPD.

Police believe she is with 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun, who they say is a suspect in the case.

There is no vehicle information available.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding King’s or Calhoun’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.

