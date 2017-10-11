You should get a flu shot now, SC health officials say; here’s where you can go

In this Nov. 27, 2014 file photo, Walgreens pharmacist Chris Nguyen gives a free flu shot to Sandra Bazaldua in Houston, Texas. The flu vaccine may not be very effective this winter, according to U.S. health officials who worry this may lead to more serious illnesses and deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory to doctors about the situation Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014. Gary Coronado AP