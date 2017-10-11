Sample S.C. Driver’s license.
Sample S.C. Driver’s license. Photo provided the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
Need to renew your SC license? You can now do so online

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 11, 2017 12:54 PM

The state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that it is now offering online renewals for South Carolina drivers.

“This eliminates the need to visit an SCDMV branch and keeps wait times and lines shorter for the public,” said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo, in a news release.

Drivers eligible for renewal must have their driving privileges in good standing, according to the release. Those who most recently renewed their license through the mail are ineligible and must visit an agency branch.

Those with commercial driver’s licenses, identification cards or international customers, can’t use the online renewal service because of state and federal laws.

The new licenses, however, will not meet the federally required standards of “REAL ID.” The state isn’t expected to meet the new federal requirements until March. Hold off the renewal until then, if you can, the release stated.

If your license expires before March, officials urge drivers to get a renewal and request another once the REAL ID licenses are available.

