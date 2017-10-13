Man accused of killing SC student was shielded from deportation by Obama-era policy

A man accused of killing a high school teenager was undocumented and protected from deportation through a Obama-era policy, according to multiple reports.
Daniel De Jesus Rangel-Sherrer, 19, is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, The Greenville News reported. He is accused of killing 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez, after forcing her into the woods following an argument on Oct. 4, the newspaper reported.
Though several news organizations reported that Rangel-Sherrer was in the United States without documentation at the time of the killing, Fox News has since reported that he was shielded from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly known as DACA.
Rangel-Sherrer is a native of Mexico, Fox News reported. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued order to detain the accused shooter, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed he was a DACA recipient, according to the news organization.
President Donald Trump announced in September that he was phasing out DACA but gave Congress six months to act before work permits issued to its recipients start to expire. House and Senate leaders on both sides of the aisle have said they want to find a legislative solution to extend protections first granted under the program.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
