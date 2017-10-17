How SC ranked among energy-efficient states is reflected in your pocket

South Carolinians spend more than the average American consumer on energy consumption, according to a study released Tuesday.
The Palmetto State ranked last on an analysis of “2017’s Most and Least Energy-Efficient States” by WalletHub, a personal finance website. The state earned the lowest spot of the list of No. 48; Alaska and Hawaii weren’t included in the study because of data limitations, according to WalletHub.
Louisiana and Alabama trailed at No. 47 and No. 46, respectively.
In separate categories, South Carolina ranked 48th in home energy efficiency, 43rd in vehicle fuel efficiency and 30th in transportation efficiency.
The home-efficiency ranking means consumers used more power to heat or cool their homes than residents in other states. South Carolinians consumed 24 percent more power to heat their homes in 2013 than in 2012, according to the most recent state-kept data.
The typical U.S. family spends about $2,000 a year on home utility bills, according to The U.S. Department of Energy. The agency estimates that consumers can slash their yearly costs by about 25 percent by following its energy saving tips.
State government, however, continues its progress toward energy efficiency, spending an average of $1.43 per square foot on energy in 2016, down from $1.50 in 2015. Overall, government offices used 21 percent less energy than in 2016 than in 2000.
Nearly 5 percent of South Carolina’s energy production came from renewable energy resources in 2016, according to the U.S. Energy Department. The state’s four nuclear power plants generated about 57 percent of the state’s electricity.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
