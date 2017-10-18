FILE - In this Thursday, May 15, 2014, file photo, a JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - In this Thursday, May 15, 2014, file photo, a JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 15, 2014, file photo, a JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP

State

JetBlue is offering SC flights as low as $54. But your time to book is running out

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 9:56 AM

If you’ve been itching to head somewhere in the coming months, JetBlue has a fare sale for you.

Wednesday is the last day to take advantage of the company’s two-day “Watch Fares Fall” sale. It includes one-way fares out of Charleston for as low as $54 to Fort Lauderdale, $69 one way to New York and $75 to Washington D.C., each way.

There are also trips out of Charlotte for $102 to Boston each way and $162 to New York one way.

If you’re interested, you must hurry and book before 11:59 p.m., eastern standard time on Wednesday. Travel is limited to between Oct. 25 and Dec. 14. There are also blackout dates included.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

    New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility.

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values
Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

View More Video