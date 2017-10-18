JetBlue is offering SC flights as low as $54. But your time to book is running out

If you’ve been itching to head somewhere in the coming months, JetBlue has a fare sale for you.
Wednesday is the last day to take advantage of the company’s two-day “Watch Fares Fall” sale. It includes one-way fares out of Charleston for as low as $54 to Fort Lauderdale, $69 one way to New York and $75 to Washington D.C., each way.
There are also trips out of Charlotte for $102 to Boston each way and $162 to New York one way.
If you’re interested, you must hurry and book before 11:59 p.m., eastern standard time on Wednesday. Travel is limited to between Oct. 25 and Dec. 14. There are also blackout dates included.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
