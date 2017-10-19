These Myrtle Beach waiters were forced to share tips, not count OT, lawsuit says

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

Joe Houston and his nephew Scott Houston, both of Chester, successfully hunted a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator near the South Carolina coast. They had to use a crossbow, harpoons and a gun to finish the hunt, which took an hour and 45 minutes, before they were able to get the alligator in the boat. Joe Houston is having the meat processed and having the head and other parts mounted.