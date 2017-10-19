Do you watch Fox & Friends? You can meet one of its anchors this weekend in SC

Ever wanted to meet Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt? If so, you’re in luck.
Ainsley Earhardt — a Columbia, S.C., native who graduated from Spring Valley High School and the University of South Carolina — will be in South Carolina at several locations this weekend for a book signing event.
Earhardt is promoting her book, “Through your eyes: My Child’s Gift to Me,” which draws on her experiences as a new mother, according to a news release.
“Often as we race through life, we need the wisdom and perspective of a child to remind us what is important and what should be celebrated and remembered: the everyday joys, miracles and simple pleasures of life,” the release stated.
Earhardt will hold book signing events in Myrtle Beach on Friday, Columbia on Saturday and Greenville on Sunday. Her book just became available on Oct. 17.
This isn’t Earhardt’s first book. In 2016, she authored, “Take Heart, My Child: A Mother’s Dream” – a lyrical lullaby in which she shares her own hopes and dreams and lets her child know that whatever challenges life brings, “Take heart my child I will – or my love will – always be there for you.”
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Where you can meet Ainsley Earhardt:
Friday in Myrtle Beach: Books-A-Million, 10177 N. Kings Highway
Saturday in Columbia: Barnes & Noble, 3400 Forest Drive
Sunday in Greenville: Fiction Addiction, 1175 Woods Cross Road, #5
