What is South Carolina’s favorite Halloween candy? The answer is pretty classic

What connects South Carolina residents to Idaho and three other states?
Their love of candy corn for Halloween.
Nearly 115,000 pounds of candy corn are consumed in the Palmetto State around Halloween, according to CandyStore.com, which sells bulk candy across the country. The company ranked candy corn the state’s most popular candy.
Candystore.com used its sales data and also partnered with major candy manufacturers and distributors to produce this year’s candy map.
The Palmetto State also loves Skittles. South Carolinians order nearly 99,000 pounds of it for Halloween, making it the state’s second favorite Halloween candy, according to CandyStore.com. Hot Tamales came in at No. 3.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
