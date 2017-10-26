You’re more likely to hit a deer while driving this time of year. Here’s why

More Videos 0:57 Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute Pause 3:09 The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 1:20 Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 4:08 Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:27 How (and when) the Gamecocks' season will be defined 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 0:33 Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content. A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content. Isanti County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Edited by areese@islandpacket.com

