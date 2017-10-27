They said the toddler fell a foot off the slide. Video showed it was more like 8 feet

Christina Byrd says she was told her 3-year-old daughter, Melissa, fell about a foot off of the bottom of a slide at her daycare on Oct. 6. A video at Bright Beginnings CDC in Myrtle Beach revealed the fall was much worse.
Byrd arrived a few minutes early to pick up Melissa and her 18-month-old from the center on that Friday.
“My 3-year-old Melissa was in the middle of the floor, crying,” she said. “The owner and the teacher were trying to get her to stand. She was really wobbly. She couldn’t turn her foot, it was sideways.”
“She couldn’t talk to me and tell me what was wrong,” Byrd said, her voice shaking. “They said she fell from the bottom of the slide...”
Byrd took Melissa to the emergency room, where the doctors and nurses were told the same story she said she first heard: “that she slid down the slide and (landed) face first into the mulch.”
But the bruises and the abrasions on her back and legs, the bloody nose and the bruise on her chin told a different story, Byrd said.
“We found out the next day that she actually fell eight to nine feet off of the top of the playground equipment and hit the equipment on the way down,” Byrd said. “She had a severe concussion. Now she has post-concussive syndrome and it’s going to take months to a year for her brain to even be right and heal itself and doctors still don’t know what long-term effects she’s going to have from this.”
Byrd and others were holding signs demanding “Justice for Melissa” outside of the childcare center on Pampas Drive Friday morning.
“We’re just basically out here educating the community,” Byrd said.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department conducted an investigation into the fall and determined there was no violation of criminal law, according to MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby. The matter is now being investigated by the Department of Social Services.
“We’re still trying to get answers because we still have a lot of unanswered questions about this daycare and about what happened on Oct. 6,” Byrd said.
Mounia Belkasmi, owner of Bright Beginnings, said she would be happy to answer questions after the DSS investigation has concluded.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
