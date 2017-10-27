Screenshot.
Church sign read: ‘Work Harder Millions on Welfare Depend on You.’ Few found it funny

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 3:10 PM

A South Carolina reverend has apologized for a sign he posted on his church that stated that “millions on welfare” depend on hard workers.

The complete sign outside of Full Gospel Tabernacle of God in Buffalo read “Work Harder Millions on Welfare Depend on You.”

Rev. Ricky Cook, the senior pastor of the church, told Fox Carolina that it was a quote he found in a book he uses. He said he thought the quote was funny, so he put it up on his church sign. He also told the station the other side of the sign states “The Bible promises no loaves to the loafer.”

An apology has since been issued through the church’s Facebook account.

“I want to say that I am sorry if I offended anybody didn't think about it when I put it up,” the post stated. “We do believe in people getting welfare and we help people all the time. I made a bad choice by putting it up there.”

A Facebook user has already criticized the post directly on the church’s Facebook account, posting “Your sign about welfare isn't very Matthew 25:40 of you. Do better.”

