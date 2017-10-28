Myrtle Beach police seize more than $100,000 worth of drugs from one man

After Myrtle Beach police searched a home on Friday, they seized a gun, nearly $15,000 in cash and drugs with an estimated street value of over $100,000, according to a release from Capt. Joey Crosby.
As a result of a thorough drug investigation, officers were granted a search warrant for a home located at 406 15th Ave. South Unit #1, Crosby said.
When they searched the home, the following items were seized:
- 1,012.9 grams of marijuana
- 658.3 grams of powdered cocaine
- 50 grams of crack cocaine
- 63 grams of heroin
- 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 23 ecstasy/MDMA
- 131 scheduled pills
Crosby said the drugs are estimated to be worth $106,295 and there was $14,534 in cash seized in the bust as well.
According to the release, police arrested and charged 41-year-old Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine, of Mullins, with:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Trafficking heroin
- Trafficking crack cocaine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of ecstasy/MDMA with intent to distribute
- Possession of intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics
- Possession of Schedule III narcotics
- Distribution of narcotics with close proximity of a school/park
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of a firearm while committing a violent crime
- Possession of stolen property
Augustine’s bond is set at $825,776, online records show.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
