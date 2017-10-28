Myrtle Beach Police Department Provided photo
Myrtle Beach police seize more than $100,000 worth of drugs from one man

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

October 28, 2017 10:58 AM

After Myrtle Beach police searched a home on Friday, they seized a gun, nearly $15,000 in cash and drugs with an estimated street value of over $100,000, according to a release from Capt. Joey Crosby.

As a result of a thorough drug investigation, officers were granted a search warrant for a home located at 406 15th Ave. South Unit #1, Crosby said.

When they searched the home, the following items were seized:

  • 1,012.9 grams of marijuana
  • 658.3 grams of powdered cocaine
  • 50 grams of crack cocaine
  • 63 grams of heroin
  • 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 23 ecstasy/MDMA
  • 131 scheduled pills

Crosby said the drugs are estimated to be worth $106,295 and there was $14,534 in cash seized in the bust as well.

According to the release, police arrested and charged 41-year-old Frederick “Cowboy” Augustine, of Mullins, with:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Trafficking heroin
  • Trafficking crack cocaine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of ecstasy/MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Possession of intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics
  • Possession of Schedule III narcotics
  • Distribution of narcotics with close proximity of a school/park
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Felon in possession of a firearm while committing a violent crime
  • Possession of stolen property

Augustine’s bond is set at $825,776, online records show.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

