State

Police investigating homicide of SC woman, 58, found dead by daughter in home

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 30, 2017 11:22 AM

LANCASTER

Police in Lancaster are investigating the homicide of a 58-year-old woman found dead in her home Sunday.

The woman found in her home on South York Street in the city of Lancaster was identified as Mildred Burris Arnold, said Jennifer Collins, Lancaster County deputy coroner. Burris was found by her daughter, Collins said.

The death is being investigated as an “apparent homicide,” said Scott Grant, Lancaster police chief. He said police are not looking for a suspect.

A person is in custody, Grant said, but Grant said no charges have been filed and did not identify the person.

Grant said it is too early in the investigation to give out other details and declined further comment.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

April Moseley, Arnold’s daughter, said she found her mother and called police. Her mother appeared to have been beaten, Mosely said.

“It was like something out of a horror movie,” Moseley said.

Moseley said she is praying for justice. She said the killing comes two months after Moseley’s son, Joshua Burris, was killed in Charlotte in a crime that remains unsolved.

South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

A pair of SLED crime scene went to the scene to help process it and collect evidence, said Thom Berry, SLED spokesman.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

    A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content.

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast
New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

View More Video