Police investigating homicide of SC woman, 58, found dead by daughter in home

Police in Lancaster are investigating the homicide of a 58-year-old woman found dead in her home Sunday.
The woman found in her home on South York Street in the city of Lancaster was identified as Mildred Burris Arnold, said Jennifer Collins, Lancaster County deputy coroner. Burris was found by her daughter, Collins said.
The death is being investigated as an “apparent homicide,” said Scott Grant, Lancaster police chief. He said police are not looking for a suspect.
A person is in custody, Grant said, but Grant said no charges have been filed and did not identify the person.
Grant said it is too early in the investigation to give out other details and declined further comment.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
April Moseley, Arnold’s daughter, said she found her mother and called police. Her mother appeared to have been beaten, Mosely said.
“It was like something out of a horror movie,” Moseley said.
Moseley said she is praying for justice. She said the killing comes two months after Moseley’s son, Joshua Burris, was killed in Charlotte in a crime that remains unsolved.
South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.
A pair of SLED crime scene went to the scene to help process it and collect evidence, said Thom Berry, SLED spokesman.
