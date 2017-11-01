Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday
State

Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl allegedly abducted in NC

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 01, 2017 7:36 AM

SPRING LAKE

Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 3-year-old Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday, who was allegedly abducted in Spring Lake on Tuesday.

Holliday is a 3-year-old black female, about 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds, according to the Ambert Alert. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “love” on it and black jogging pants.

Holliday was allegedly abducted by Daquan Seandre Thomas, a 20-year-old black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Holliday and Thomas were last known to be on foot in the Spring Lake area, according to the alert.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Harnett County Sheriff Office immediately at 910-893-9111, or call 911 or *HP.

