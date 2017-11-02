File photo. Clemson University was ranked by WalletHub as the top university in South Carolina.
File photo. Clemson University was ranked by WalletHub as the top university in South Carolina. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
File photo. Clemson University was ranked by WalletHub as the top university in South Carolina. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

State

Clemson, USC ranked in survey among top SC universities. Which one came in as No. 1?

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 7:53 AM

A recent survey for college-bound seniors ranked South Carolina’s top universities, and broke down into snapshots as to why.

Clemson University took the No. 1 spot on WalletHub’s 2018’s Best Colleges in South Carolina survey, according to a Thursday news release. The rankings came after the personal finance website published nationwide rankings for the country’s top colleges and universities.

Clemson ranked in the state as 2nd best on post-attendance median salary, 4th on admission rate and 5th on graduation rate. It was given lower scores on the same scale that’s 1 to 25, with the latter being worst; 20th on gender and racial diversity and 23rd on student-faculty ratio.

Columbia International University and Wofford College took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, on the Top 10 rankings.

Columbia International ranked in the state as 1st on admission rates and 2nd on graduation rates. Its lowest score was 23rd on post-attendance median salary. Wofford College ranked 1st on student-faculty ratio and graduation rate, 3rd on post-attendance median salary, but 20th on admission rate and 25th on net cost.

The University of South Carolina ranked No.6 in the state on the survey, while the College of Charleston didn’t make the list.

Among the nationwide ranking, Clemson ranked No. 90, while USC ranked No. 242. Columbia International University and Wofford College ranked 166 and 169, respectively.

Check out the complete list of Top 10 SC Colleges in order of WalletHub’s rankings:

  • Clemson University
  • Columbia International University
  • Wofford College
  • The Citadel
  • Presbyterian College
  • University of South Carolina
  • North Greenville University
  • Anderson University
  • Erskine College
  • Charleston Southern University

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

    A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content.

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast
New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

View More Video