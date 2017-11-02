Clemson, USC ranked in survey among top SC universities. Which one came in as No. 1?

A recent survey for college-bound seniors ranked South Carolina’s top universities, and broke down into snapshots as to why.
Clemson University took the No. 1 spot on WalletHub’s 2018’s Best Colleges in South Carolina survey, according to a Thursday news release. The rankings came after the personal finance website published nationwide rankings for the country’s top colleges and universities.
Clemson ranked in the state as 2nd best on post-attendance median salary, 4th on admission rate and 5th on graduation rate. It was given lower scores on the same scale that’s 1 to 25, with the latter being worst; 20th on gender and racial diversity and 23rd on student-faculty ratio.
Columbia International University and Wofford College took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, on the Top 10 rankings.
Columbia International ranked in the state as 1st on admission rates and 2nd on graduation rates. Its lowest score was 23rd on post-attendance median salary. Wofford College ranked 1st on student-faculty ratio and graduation rate, 3rd on post-attendance median salary, but 20th on admission rate and 25th on net cost.
The University of South Carolina ranked No.6 in the state on the survey, while the College of Charleston didn’t make the list.
Among the nationwide ranking, Clemson ranked No. 90, while USC ranked No. 242. Columbia International University and Wofford College ranked 166 and 169, respectively.
Check out the complete list of Top 10 SC Colleges in order of WalletHub’s rankings:
- Clemson University
- Columbia International University
- Wofford College
- The Citadel
- Presbyterian College
- University of South Carolina
- North Greenville University
- Anderson University
- Erskine College
- Charleston Southern University
