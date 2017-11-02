More Videos

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Pause
Hunting bear in South Carolina 1:32

Hunting bear in South Carolina

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto 0:36

The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:30

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

  • Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

    An Horry County police officer helped save a dying sea turtle Wednesday. Linda Mataya, leader of North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, transported the turtle to Charleston. Photos provided by Linda Mataya

An Horry County police officer helped save a dying sea turtle Wednesday. Linda Mataya, leader of North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, transported the turtle to Charleston. Photos provided by Linda Mataya Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
An Horry County police officer helped save a dying sea turtle Wednesday. Linda Mataya, leader of North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, transported the turtle to Charleston. Photos provided by Linda Mataya Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

State

It was just ‘waiting to die:’ SC police officer helps rescue sea turtle

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 02, 2017 1:55 PM

One Horry County officer’s actions helped save a 115-pound sea turtle after it was stranded on the beach, too weak to get back in the ocean.

After Horry County Sanitation found the loggerhead turtle early on the beach Wednesday morning, they contacted HCPD, according to Linda Mataya, leader of the North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol.

Officer James Fogle responded to the beach in front of the Hilton Kingston Plantation where the turtle was.

Fogle waited with the turtle for about an hour, guarding it from beachgoers until Mataya could get there to transport the sea turtle to the S.C. Sea Turtle Care Center in Charleston.

“It was just lying on the beach waiting to die,” Mataya said. “Sea turtles never come ashore, it was very sick and too weak to get back in the ocean.”

Mataya said the sick turtle, named Kathy, is suffering from debilitated turtle syndrome. Kathy also had previously been hit by a boat and had a healed wound on her shell.

“The turtle was cold but it was still alive,” she added.

More Videos

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Pause
Hunting bear in South Carolina 1:32

Hunting bear in South Carolina

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto 0:36

The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:30

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

  • Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

    An Horry County police officer helped save a dying sea turtle Wednesday. Linda Mataya, leader of North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, transported the turtle to Charleston. Photos provided by Linda Mataya

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

An Horry County police officer helped save a dying sea turtle Wednesday. Linda Mataya, leader of North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, transported the turtle to Charleston. Photos provided by Linda Mataya

Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

After Mataya arrived, she, along with Fogle and two others, helped lift Kathy and put her into Mataya’s vehicle.

“[Her] blood work was good, fingers crossed that this turtle will make a quick and full recovery.” Mataya wrote in a Facebook post. “Huge thanks to Horry County Sanitation and Horry County Police.”

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Pause
Hunting bear in South Carolina 1:32

Hunting bear in South Carolina

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto 0:36

The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:30

USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

  • Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

    A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content.

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

View More Video