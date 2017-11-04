SC deputies told of an alleged shooting death. But it wasn’t a person.

Deputies in York County were told this week of a shooting death.
The victim was a cow.
And an expensive cow, too.
The York owner of a black angus cow valued at $1,500 reported to police this week that the cow was found in a field off Benfield Road. The farmer reported to officers that he found the carcass of the cow with a possible gun shot wound, an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s office shows. The farmer buried the carcass because coyotes had found the carcass but was unsure who was responsible.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments