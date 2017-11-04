Ty Wright Bloomberg
Ty Wright Bloomberg

State

SC deputies told of an alleged shooting death. But it wasn’t a person.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 04, 2017 11:37 AM

YORK

Deputies in York County were told this week of a shooting death.

The victim was a cow.

And an expensive cow, too.

The York owner of a black angus cow valued at $1,500 reported to police this week that the cow was found in a field off Benfield Road. The farmer reported to officers that he found the carcass of the cow with a possible gun shot wound, an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s office shows. The farmer buried the carcass because coyotes had found the carcass but was unsure who was responsible.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

    New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the embattled utility means to him.

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:43

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

View More Video