State

Mom killed speaking with child’s school bus driver in foggy SC morning crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 10:55 AM

A South Carolina woman was killed Monday while speaking to a school bus driver on the side of the road.

Multiple outlets have reported that the incident happened in the Starr community of Anderson County.

The woman, who has not been identified, had come out to speak to the bus driver, and was standing in the road next to the bus when she was hit by a car traveling in the opposing lane, said County Coroner Greg Shore according to Fox Carolina. The woman’s 16-year-old daughter, a Crescent High School student, had just boarded the bus, The Independent Mail reported.

The incident took place around 6:40 a.m., according to WYFF. Shore said fog was a factor in the accident. S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Fox Carolina reported that there was no initial word on whether the bus had its flashing beacons activated or its stop signs deployed. Investigators are reviewing camera footage from the school bus to determine if any traffic laws were violated.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

