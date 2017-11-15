File photo.
A bacon and beer festival is coming to SC. And it’ll just be a quick drive away

By Cynthia Roldán

November 15, 2017 2:13 PM

A new festival involving bacon and beer is coming to South Carolina.

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken will play host to its First Annual “Aiken’s Bacon & Brews,” a festival that will provide patrons with “stellar, bacon-themed dishes” along with “thirst-quenching beers” at the Newberry Festival Center in Aiken County on March 16.

The event will be a fundraiser for the local Kiwanis school programs, and other youth groups and non-profit organizations.

Organizers are expecting for at least 3,000 patrons to attend. The Aiken Standard reported that there will not be a charge for admission, but attendees will need to buy $5 tokens to buy the beverages.

