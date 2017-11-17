A pastor heard a burglar breaking into his basement. He shot him – in the head

A Georgia pastor shot a man who was trying to break into his home on Thursday.
The incident took place around 2:40 a.m., when the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a burglary was in process, according to 11 Alive. By the time deputies arrived, however, 19-year-old Donavan Simmons had been shot in the head by the pastor.
The station reported that the pastor, who was not identified in the story, shot in the general direction of Simmons, but the bullet struck him in the head. He survived and is listed in stable condition.
A neighbor who lives across the street from the family told Fox 5 that the pastor’s wife came running to his house looking for help.
“There’s an intruder and my babies are in there,” the neighbor recalled the woman saying. Two of the children slept through the incident.
A different neighbor identified the home owner as the pastor of Euharlee Baptist Church in Cartersville, according to 11 Alive.
Fox 5 reported that deputies treated the shooting as self defense. Investigators also said it was not clear why the pastor’s home was targeted.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
