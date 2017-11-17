Screenshot.
Screenshot.
Screenshot.

State

A pastor heard a burglar breaking into his basement. He shot him – in the head

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 17, 2017 11:23 AM

A Georgia pastor shot a man who was trying to break into his home on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2:40 a.m., when the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a burglary was in process, according to 11 Alive. By the time deputies arrived, however, 19-year-old Donavan Simmons had been shot in the head by the pastor.

The station reported that the pastor, who was not identified in the story, shot in the general direction of Simmons, but the bullet struck him in the head. He survived and is listed in stable condition.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the family told Fox 5 that the pastor’s wife came running to his house looking for help.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There’s an intruder and my babies are in there,” the neighbor recalled the woman saying. Two of the children slept through the incident.

A different neighbor identified the home owner as the pastor of Euharlee Baptist Church in Cartersville, according to 11 Alive.

Fox 5 reported that deputies treated the shooting as self defense. Investigators also said it was not clear why the pastor’s home was targeted.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

    SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco
New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:43

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

View More Video