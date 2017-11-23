Farmers to SC Congressman: Make it easier to hire temporary, legal immigrant workers

More Videos 7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco Pause 1:34 Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 2:10 Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 0:40 The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 1:41 Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:26 Richland County automotive burglary 1:25 Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) invited a group of around 15 current or former farmers to his office in Rock Hill to discuss the future of the 2014 Farm Bill. The bill, which authorizes nutrition and agriculture programs in the United States, is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2018. Norman said he will use opinions expressed by his constituents to create a list of priorities in crafting a 2018 Farm Bill. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com