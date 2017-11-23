How this SC 16-year-old is headed to grad school

Kira Adkins isn’t following the path of an average student when she graduates high school.
The 16-year-old North Charleston student is heading straight into the pharmacy graduate program at the Medical University of South Carolina in August, after completing all of her college undergraduate work while in high school, according to Live 5 News.
Adkins took advanced placement classes along with college classes at Trident Technical College so that she could complete all of her undergraduate credits as early as possible, WCBD reported. After taking the Pharmacy College Admission Test, she applied for early admission at MUSC.
“I definitely didn’t want to be in school for longer than I had to,” Adkins told the station. “So, I said, ‘alright, if I can get it done in only 4 years and become a doctor, then I will definitely do it in 4 years, than making it 5 or 6 years.’”
Her mother, Sherlonda Adkins, said the teen’s goal has been many years in the making.
“God gave her the vision and strength to go beyond the norm, she did an outstanding job of working hard to get ahead while maintaining BALANCE and it paid off,” Adkins wrote in a Facebook post. “We are BEYOND proud!”
