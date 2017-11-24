If you want a real tree this Christmas, get it early. Here’s why they may not last.

More Videos 7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco Pause 1:54 Choose and cut your own Christmas tree 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 2:10 Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 0:31 Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford 0:45 Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Choose and cut your own Christmas tree Frosty's Choose & Cut is a family owned Christmas tree farm in Ashe County that specializes in Fraser firs. They are open to the public on Fridays from 3-6pm, Saturdays from 9am-6pm and Sundays 12-6pm. Frosty's Choose & Cut is a family owned Christmas tree farm in Ashe County that specializes in Fraser firs. They are open to the public on Fridays from 3-6pm, Saturdays from 9am-6pm and Sundays 12-6pm. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

