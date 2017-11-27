Screenshot of GoFundMe created for Brianna Bracy
SC teen killed in ATV crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 01:14 PM

A teen was killed and another was injured following a crash with an all-terrain vehicle in Ladson on Sunday.

Multiple media outlets reported that Brianna Bracy, 14, was driving an ATV when it flipped into a ditch and pinned her. The county coroner said the teen died of blunt force trauma.

Brianna was driving a Can-Am Renegade around 4:30 pm., with an 18-year-old woman riding as a passenger, the Post and Courier reported. When Brianna came up on a sharp turn on a dirt path, she hit the gas instead of braking.

ABC 4 News reported that the ATV landed on top of Brianna. When the 18-year-old couldn’t lift the vehicle, she started screaming for help, according to Live 5 News. Two men who heard the 18-year-old’s cries helped free Brianna, but she later died at the hospital, The Post and Courier reported.

Brianna was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Live 5 News. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after complaining of back pain, the Post and Courier reported.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with the funeral expenses of Briana.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

