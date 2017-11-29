File photo. Clemson fans celebrate after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31.
Turns out football is not the only thing Clemson is best in the country at

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 10:13 AM

Clemson got another win on Wednesday.

The city was named No. 1 on a list that ranked the country’s best “Small Sports Cities.” Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, released 2017’s Best Sports Cities on Wednesday.

The ranking was broken into large, midsize and small cities. In the former categories, Boston, Mass., and Green Bay, Wis., took the No. 1 slot for large and midsize cities, respectively.

Population numbers for large cities had to exceed 300,000 people, while small cities needed fewer than 100,000; Cities with populations between 100,000 and 300,000 were considered midsize.

WalletHub’s ranking compared more than 400 cities and took into account 50 metrics, including the country’s five largest sports: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.

At $20, for example, Baltimore, Md., had the lowest season-ticket prices for a college football game. NHL fans in Pittsburgh, Pa., were 27 times friendlier than their New York counterparts. Charlotte, N.C., had the highest NFL team popularity index. And Orlando, Fla., had the highest attendance rate for Major League Soccer games.

In the overall ranking, without breaking up the cities into categories, the Top 3 slots went to Boston, New York and Los Angeles. Clemson came in at No. 37 on that list.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

