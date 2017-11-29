File photo
JetBlue is offering cheap flights from SC. But the time to book is running out

November 29, 2017 11:56 AM

Need a quick escape?

JetBlue has got you covered. The airline is holding one of its usual two-day sales, and it’s offering pretty cheap tickets from one of South Carolina’s airports.

One-way tickets out of Charleston International Airport are going for as low as $54 for Fort Lauderdale, Fla., You can also fly to Washington D.C., and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport for $59 each way.

The costliest one-way ticket out of South Carolina is for Boston, going for $94 each way. That same ticket is going for $84 to Boston out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, if that’s a closer airport. Flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Boston are also going for $49 each way.

The deals are for travel between Dec. 5 and Dec. 14, and Jan. 11 through Feb. 14. Just book fast if you want to take advantage of them. The sale ends on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

