The dock at the main house on St. Phillips Island
The dock at the main house on St. Phillips Island Plantation Services Inc.
The dock at the main house on St. Phillips Island Plantation Services Inc.

State

Ted Turner owns an island in SC. He’s offering the state a deal to buy it

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

December 01, 2017 12:14 PM

Ted Turner owns a private island in Beaufort County, and he’s offered the state a deal to purchase it for $5 million, according to The Post and Courier newspaper.

The media mogul has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Prichards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat.

In 2014, he listed the island on the market for $23.7 million.

Now, the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is asking state lawmakers to approve $5 million to purchase the property and add it to Hunting Island State Park, The Post and Courier reported Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s not often such a great opportunity is presented to the state of South Carolina,” Duane Parrish, state parks department director, told the Charleston newspaper.

Hunting Island has long battled erosion. The island took hard hits from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and, just after it reopened, was hit again by Tropical Storm Irma in September. With its iconic lighthouse and natural landscape, it had been the most visited state park in South Carolina, counting more than a million visitors annually.

St. Phillip’s Island includes a main house with a broad, screened front porch and a separate home for a caretaker. It also has its own water tower with a solar panel.

The Turner family and friends have used St. Phillips Island as a retreat for sailing, fishing and entertaining.

Turner’s son, Teddy Turner of Charleston, told The Island Packet in 2015 that visiting the island — with its large alligators, towering trees and old Tabby ruins — is like taking a trip back in time.

“It’s kind of like Jurassic Park meets Fripp or Hunting islands,” he said at the time. “When you explore the island, the best time is to do it in the winter when all the creepy crawly things are in bed.”

Future development is restricted by a conservation easement Ted Turner has with the Nature Conservancy, limiting construction on the property to 10 additional homes.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

    SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco
Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation
New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:43

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

View More Video