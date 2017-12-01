‘Home Alone’ or ‘It’s a Wonderful Life?’ What is SC’s favorite holiday movie?

What is South Carolina’s favorite holiday movie?
We asked the Twittersphere, and our followers answered.
Twitter limited us to including just four movies. So we asked voters to pick between “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Here’s how Twitter voted:
“Elf”
The holiday comedy featuring Will Ferrell has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 84 percent. It features a man who is raised as an elf in the North Pole, but is later sent to the United States in search of his true identity, according to IMBD.
With 35 percent of the vote on Twitter, Elf took the No. 1 slot for The State followers.
“Home Alone”
Ah, “Home Alone.” This holiday comedy has spawned hundreds of memes, and made every kid dream about someday beating burglars with hilarity. “Home Alone” has a 62 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
There are so many questions that come from this movie, like, “Who forgets their child while going on vacation?” “Did Kevin really forgive his parents for forgetting him while they went off to France?” And, “Who gave the green light for ‘Home Alone 3’ and ‘Home Alone 4?’”
The State’s Twitter followers gave “Home Alone” the No. 2 spot, with 31 percent voting it as their favorite movie.
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
This holiday classic may have taken the No. 3 slot with The State’s Twitter followers, coming in with 18 percent. But “It’s a Wonderful Life” has the highest rating of all of the movies on this list on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 95 percent certified fresh ranking.
It’s one of the most critically acclaimed movies ever done. And it’s one that, over the years, has become a tradition to watch with families around the holidays.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
Peanuts! As usual, Charlie Brown is depressed. This time, it’s over the holidays. What’s the real meaning of Christmas? He will surely to find out soon enough.
The movie took the No. 4 slot among The State’s followers on Twitter. But when taking into account Rotten Tomatoes’ score, it’s the second, best-ranked movie on the list with 92 percent.
Honorable mentions
Because the poll limited us to just four questions, we asked our followers to share with us what movies they felt deserved to be included.
Here’s some of the more popular answers in no particular order:
▪ “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
▪ “A Christmas Story”
▪ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
▪ “Scrooged”
