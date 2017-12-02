What’s SC’s most popular Instagram spot? Hint: It’s actually not in Charleston...

With Hilton Head Island’s gorgeous sunrises and sunsets and its quintessential Lowcountry vistas, it should be no surprise to residents and visitors that the island is the most featured South Carolina location on Instagram.
Buzzfeed listed each state’s “Most Instagrammed Location In 2017” on Wednesday, and Hilton Head is listed with the likes of the Grand Canyon, Disney World and the New Orleans French Quarter.
South Carolina’s entry features a Hilton Head Island beach photo taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills. It has the caption, “Amazing family vacation,” and is tagged as being taken at The Sea Pines Resort.
And it’s not hard to find other shots of the island on Instagram to tempt you to spend a day on the beach ...
Or on one of its golf courses ...
Or just enjoying nature and beauty, wherever you find it.
Enjoy the lights! Stroll along the harbour and enjoy the illuminated seasonal figures, with the centerpiece of the display being a towering Christmas tree. Harbour Town is the perfect place to be this holiday season with live entertainment and activities. The official tree lighting will take place just before Gregg Russell’s concert on Friday, November 24 at 7:30pm. Make a difference. While you’re enjoying the holiday season, you can help Deep Well make a difference in someone else’s life, too. Bring a canned good or two, or a new unwrapped child’s toy and drop them in the “well” by the Liberty Oak stage. For additional information, contact The Sea Pines Resort recreation department at (843) 842-1979.
Spanish Moss makes any photo even more romantic than it already is! See this gorgeous day on the blog now! | Photography: @heatherpaynephoto | Floral Design: A Floral Affair | Bridal Boutique: @suite_bridal | Hair+ Makeup: Van Michael Salon | Venue + Coordination: Sea Pines | Groom's Attire: @theblacktux
