Police found him walking in the road. When they saw his necklace, he was arrested

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

December 02, 2017 08:51 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC

A man walking in the roadway near 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive was arrested Thursday after police say they found him wearing a crystal meth necklace.

Myrtle Beach police say 47-year-old Michael Ira Thomas was “acting very nervous” when officers approached him about walking in the roadway.

Police discovered a “small silver pill capsule hanging by a necklace around the offenders neck,” which contained a “crystal like substance” that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an incident report. The meth weighed 3.85 grams, the report stated.

Thomas was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

