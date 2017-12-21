This pit bull was used for dog fighting. Now it’s helping this SC teen heal

More Videos 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population Pause 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:01 Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 2:13 Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 1:22 How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense 1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 2:41 Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 6:10 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 1:16 'The program got better': Muschamp recaps USC signing class Video Link copy Embed Code copy

When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her Naomi Gosdin, a teenager living on Hilton Head Island, submitted this photo that she took of her service dog Twinkie. Twinkie performs the cuddle command when she sees Naomi curled in a fetal position or hears her crying. Naomi suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, likely caused by bullying. Naomi Gosdin, a teenager living on Hilton Head Island, submitted this photo that she took of her service dog Twinkie. Twinkie performs the cuddle command when she sees Naomi curled in a fetal position or hears her crying. Naomi suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, likely caused by bullying. Naomi Gosdin Produced by Drew Martin

