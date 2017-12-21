State

This entrepreneur just pledged six figures to SC African-American Museum

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 01:13 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:02 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C.

A McDonald’s franchise owner from the Lowcountry has pledged to donate $500,000 to the proposed International African American Museum in Charleston.

Carolyn Hunter’s pledged donation is one of the largest from an individual to date, according to WCBD News 2. The donation moves the museum closer to its fundraising goal and could allow for construction to begin between spring and summer 2018.

“We are extraordinarily blessed to have the opportunity to build this museum where everyone can come to learn more of our rich history and many little-known African-American success stories,” said Hunter, The Post and Courier reported.

Hunter was born in Virginia. She started working at McDonald’s behind the grill and worked her way up to owning a franchise, the paper reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Charleston mayor and museum board member Joe Riley said Hunter has become one of the community’s great leaders, Live 5 News reported.

“She has made transformative investments in institutions like Trident Tech, where she established the Rachel Hunter Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of her mother,” said Riley, according to the station. “She also gives back to Charleston by serving on the boards of Trident Technical College Foundation, Charleston Southern University Board of Visitors, Trident United Way, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. It is an honor to be counted among the organizations that Carolyn supports.”

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

    Murrells Inlet resident Troy Montenery was walking south toward Litchfield Beach when he spotted the whale and several dolphins roughly 50 yards offshore.

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park
SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco
Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

View More Video