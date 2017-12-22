Screenshot of Harvard University video.
State

This SC native is teaching Gullah at Harvard

By Cynthia Roldán

December 22, 2017 09:48 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:31 AM

A South Carolina artist and activist has joined the ranks of Harvard University.

Sunn m’Cheaux, of Charleston, is an instructor of Gullah at the Ivy League school’s African Language Program, according to the university’s website.

The Charleston City Paper reported m’Cheaux taught the inaugural, first-of-its-kind class at Harvard during the fall semester of 2017. He mainly developed his own curriculum, because few Gullah reference books and literature are available, according to the paper.

The Charleston County School District announced earlier this year that it would help its teachers and students understand Gullah as part of an effort to better educate students who speak the language, The Post and Courier reported. The goal is to have teachers not denigrate the language’s speakers as some have done in the past.

