This SC man is missing. Have you seen him?

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a reported missing and endangered person, 58-year-old Larry Schmitz.
Schmitz was last seen at his Bluffton home at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Police believe he might have left in his silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with South Carolina license plate 55487W.
Schmitz requires medication for a health condition, and his family is concerned for his well-being, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
