Larry Schmitz.
Larry Schmitz. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Photo provided.
Larry Schmitz. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Photo provided.

State

This SC man is missing. Have you seen him?

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

December 26, 2017 12:50 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a reported missing and endangered person, 58-year-old Larry Schmitz.

Schmitz was last seen at his Bluffton home at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police believe he might have left in his silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with South Carolina license plate 55487W.

Schmitz requires medication for a health condition, and his family is concerned for his well-being, the release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!"

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park
SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

View More Video