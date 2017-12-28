File photo.
File photo.
File photo.

State

Own a gun? SC lawmaker wants you to report if it’s stolen or face a fine

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 11:55 AM

A South Carolina legislator is proposing a law that would require gun owners report if their firearm is loss or stolen to law enforcement or face a fine.

State Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, prefiled the bill, which calls for a fine of no more than $100 on a first offense for those who do not report a stolen firearm. The charge would be a misdemeanor, according to the bill.

A person would be barred from owning a firearm for three years if convicted for a third time or more of not reporting a stolen weapon under the proposed law.

WBTW reported that 11 states, primarily in the Northeast, have the law in place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!"

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park
SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

View More Video