Own a gun? SC lawmaker wants you to report if it’s stolen or face a fine

A South Carolina legislator is proposing a law that would require gun owners report if their firearm is loss or stolen to law enforcement or face a fine.
State Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, prefiled the bill, which calls for a fine of no more than $100 on a first offense for those who do not report a stolen firearm. The charge would be a misdemeanor, according to the bill.
A person would be barred from owning a firearm for three years if convicted for a third time or more of not reporting a stolen weapon under the proposed law.
WBTW reported that 11 states, primarily in the Northeast, have the law in place.
