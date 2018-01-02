State

January 2, 2018 9:35 AM

It’s cold outside. But hold back on energy consumption

By Cynthia Roldán

With temperatures raging between the high teens and the low 20s in the Midlands, South Carolina Electric and Gas is urging customers to hold back on their energy consumption.

Cold Arctic air mass has continued to build up in the Midlands on Tuesday, leaving behind freezing temperatures that will struggle to get above the 20s to mid 30s, according to National Weather Service in Columbia.

That will likely put a strain in SCE&G’s power grid as the heating units of consumers spend more time running to keep homes warm.

The company is asking customers reduce energy consumption especially between 6 and 9 a.m., according to a news release.

Several ways to lower the demands on the power grid include, turning off non-essential lights, unplugging non-essential appliances and devices, setting thermostats to 68 degrees or lower and limiting the use of major power-consuming devices, such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

If you lose power, you can report it by calling 888-333-4465. You may also report an outage online from your desktop browser or from your mobile browser.

