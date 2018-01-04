The History Channel show “American Pickers” — where hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel the country buying unique antique items — will be filming throughout South Carolina in February.
The History Channel show “American Pickers” — where hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel the country buying unique antique items — will be filming throughout South Carolina in February. Contributed photo
The History Channel show “American Pickers” — where hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel the country buying unique antique items — will be filming throughout South Carolina in February. Contributed photo

State

History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ coming to South Carolina

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

January 04, 2018 11:51 AM

The History Channel show “American Pickers” — in which hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel the country buying unique antique items — will be filming throughout South Carolina in February.

The production team is looking for South Carolina residents with unique collections and wants to learn the interesting stories behind them.

The popular TV series explores the world of antique “picking,” which usually consists of Wolfe and Fritz hunting through people’s barns, garages, sheds and outbuildings for items of value.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques they can spend the better part of a day looking through, send your name, number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The hosts only pick private collections, not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

The show has featured a South Carolina collection in the past. The crew picked through a Sumter warehouse for 14 hours for a shoot in December 2016.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

    Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 3:41

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

View More Video