He jumped half-naked into the SC snow. Here’s how the stunt will help shelter animals

A snowed-in South Carolina man helped raise money through Facebook for a county animal shelter by jumping into the snow half-naked.
James Messervy, the Dorcherster County Auditor, weathered the cold in what appears to be bicycle shorts on Wednesday as the snow poured on the Lowcountry. He then started making snow angels.
In exchange for the stunt, Messervy’s family law firm – Provence Messervy – planned to donate 10 cents per view, up to 3,000 views, to Dorchester Paws, a non-profit animal shelter that takes in lost, abandoned and abused animals.
Several area businesses also joined in on the snow angel fun, promising to match the money Messervy raised to also donate to the shelter.
As of Friday, the video shared from the law firm’s Facebook account had more than 18,000 views and more than 660 shares.
