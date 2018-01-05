The scene this morning in North Charleston.
The scene this morning in North Charleston. Live5News Charleston
The scene this morning in North Charleston. Live5News Charleston

State

SC pedestrian killed when SUV hits icy patch, loses control

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 01:54 PM

The City of North Charleston is warning residents to stay off the slick roads this morning after a car killed a pedestrian, according to the city’s Twitter account.

The fatal accident occurred this morning when a vehicle slid off Ladson Road, the City of North Charleston tweeted.

“The dangers are real,” the tweet warned.

The accident occurred just hours after North Charleston Mayor Keith Summay declared a state of emergency and prohibited driving on public roads within city limits for non-necessary travel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The state of emergency in the city is still in effect.

The Charleston International Airport received 5 inches of snow Wednesday, while Beaufort County got an estimated 3-4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

South Carolina officials warned of slick road conditions Friday morning.

In Beaufort County, slick spots remained on the roads as temperatures lingered around 28 degrees at 10 a.m. Friday. A car overturned in the median along U.S. 278 around 9:50 a.m. Officials have not clarified whether or not that accident was weather-related.

According to SCDOT, ice patches were reported Friday morning in Beaufort and Jasper counties on the following highways:

▪ U.S. 17

▪ U.S. 21

▪ U.S. 278

▪ S.C. 3

▪ S.C. 46

▪ S.C. 116

▪ S.C. 170

▪ S.C. 336

▪ S.C. 462

▪ S.C. 652

▪ S.C. 802

▪ Secondary roads

A majority of the bridges in Beaufort County were opened as of Friday morning, but officials warned motorists to use caution as temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20s Friday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

    Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA 3:41

Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

View More Video