Yes, the Panthers lost. But Krispy Kreme has a sweet way to celebrate their run in SC

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 07:40 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Whether you want to celebrate the Carolina Panthers’ season or drown your sorrows with doughnuts over the team’s inability to make a last-minute comeback, Krispy Kreme has got your back.

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $4.99 only in South Carolina and North Carolina. The deal is only available on Monday (today).

You won’t need a coupon. Just show up and enjoy.

Krispy Kreme is based in North Carolina. Vernon Rudolph founded the company on July 13, 1937, according to the company’s timeline. Rudolph sold the doughnuts to local grocery stores in Old Salem in Winston-Salem at the time.

