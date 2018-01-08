File photo.
State

SC among worst states to raise a family, report says

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 10:19 AM

The Palmetto State was named among the worst states to raise a family in a newly released survey.

South Carolina was named 44th in the Union, in a survey that took into account 42 indicators of family friendliness, which included median family salary to housing affordability. The survey – 2018’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family – by personal finance website WalletHub was released on Monday.

The Palmetto State ranked 44th, trailing Georgia and Arkansas. Oklahoma, Louisiana, West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi and New Mexico fared worse.

In individual categories, South Carolina ranked 36th in infant mortality rate, 37th for the separation and divorce rate, 39th for percentage of families living in poverty, 41st for the violent-crime rate and 43rd in median family salary.

In August, South Carolina also was named among the worst states to have a baby. The Palmetto State ranked even worse in that survey, ranking No. 46.

    The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This means you may see less census workers in your neighborhood.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

