State

3 children, father killed in SC home fire

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 11:42 AM

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that killed three children and their father on Monday.

The blaze that took the lives of the family took place in the 400 block of Greenfield Road in McCormick County, according to WRDW News 12.

WYFF reported that McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett said the family was found inside the home after the fire happened around 12:30 a.m., Monday. The cause of the fire remains under under investigation.

Puckett said autopsies are planned for the family, whose names have not been released, WRDW reported. The State Law Enforcement Division and McCormick County Sheriff’s Department also are involved in the investigation.

